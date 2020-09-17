Douglas Friend
On September 10, 2020, Douglas Friend, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 54.
Douglas was born on October 8, 1965, to Richard and Dolores Friend (Grap) formerly of Clifton and Old Tappan, NJ. He graduated from Northern Valley H.S. of Old Tappan in 1983 and attended Florida Atlantic University, beginning his long-term career as a stockbroker in Boca Raton, Florida, where Doug has resided since.
Florida became the perfect home for Doug, as he loved fishing, boating, and Miami's rival team, the NY Jets. A down to earth person, Douglas had a strong love of family, friends, and country. He was known for his happy-go-lucky personality, infectious smile, and his compassionate spirit. Doug will always be remembered for his humor, confidence, generosity and kindness in helping others. "Who finds a faithful friend, finds a treasure." - Jewish Proverb.
Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Richard Friend (Englewood, NJ). He is survived by his mother, Dolores, his sister, Deborah, and his two nephews, Joshua and Ethan Mendez (Norwood, NJ), and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements are pending at jewishmemorialchapel.org
. For updates and anticipated zoom links for future services, email debfriend88@outlook.com