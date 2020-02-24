Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
174 Ramsey St
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hochenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Hochenberger


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Hochenberger Obituary
Douglas Hochenberger

Douglas Hochenberger, 62, previously of Totowa, more recently of South Carolina, passed away on January 17, 2020. Doug was born in Long Branch, NJ on February 12, 1957 to the late Joseph and Rosemarie (Kappel) Hochenberger. Prior to his retirement, Doug worked at Allied Beverage in Carlstadt, NJ for about 25 years. He leaves behind his sister, Joanne Kulick and her husband Mark Kulick, his niece Sandra Jordan and her husband Josh and his 5 great-nieces and nephews; Sabrina, Priscilla, Madeline, Anthony and Liam. A memorial Mass for Doug will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27th at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Bonaventure Church in Doug's memory. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -