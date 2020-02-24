|

Douglas Hochenberger, 62, previously of Totowa, more recently of South Carolina, passed away on January 17, 2020. Doug was born in Long Branch, NJ on February 12, 1957 to the late Joseph and Rosemarie (Kappel) Hochenberger. Prior to his retirement, Doug worked at Allied Beverage in Carlstadt, NJ for about 25 years. He leaves behind his sister, Joanne Kulick and her husband Mark Kulick, his niece Sandra Jordan and her husband Josh and his 5 great-nieces and nephews; Sabrina, Priscilla, Madeline, Anthony and Liam. A memorial Mass for Doug will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27th at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Bonaventure Church in Doug's memory. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.