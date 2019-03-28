|
Douglas J. Verduin
Midland Park - Douglas J. Verduin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Paterson, NJ he was a resident of Midland Park, NJ. Doug served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era. He retired in 1995 from the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M) in St. Paul Minnesota where he was a Marketing and Sales Representative. He faithfully attended the Hawthorne Gospel Church in Hawthorne, NJ and the Grace Bible Church in North Haledon, NJ. Doug is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara, three children: Nancy Swankie, her husband Donald; Douglas Verduin, his wife Pamela; Susan Jensen, her husband Timothy; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to the Grace Bible Church, 369 High Mountain Rd., North Haledon, NJ 07508. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), Wyckoff.