Douglas John Frisina



Ridgewood - Douglas John Frisina of Ridgewood, N.J. returned to the Lord on October 8, 2020. He was the cherished husband of Marissa and adoring father of Isabella. Douglas was the devoted son of Richard Frisina and wife Susan, and Peggy Conboy and husband Gerry; dear brother of Darren and David. He will be sorely missed by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and godchildren, as well as his faithful companion, Pesto.



Doug was an avid golfer - and a proud member of the Ridgewood Country Club, cocktail enthusiast, and BBQ expert. Always a gracious host, he was the life of every party with his quick wit, easy smile, and love of entertaining. Doug was the most loyal friend, husband and father the world has ever known.



Visiting, Thursday October 15, 4-8 pm. at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home 559 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, N.J. 201-261-0222. Funeral Mass, Friday October 16, 11am at St. Luke's RC Church, Hohokus. Entombment private. A celebration of Douglas's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation. Please keep in mind COVID protocols.









