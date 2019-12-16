|
Douglas John LaViano
Westwood - Douglas John LaViano, 42 of Westwood, NJ formerly of Saddle River, NJ died on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved son of Jack and Judith LaViano. Loving brother of Jeffrey LaViano and Thomas LaViano and his wife Kerri. Cherished uncle of Jackson, Hunter, Logan and Penelope LaViano. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-9PM. All other services are private. Memorial gifts to Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Center, TBIRC.org would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com