Douglas M. Szedlacik
East Rutherford - Douglas M. Szedlacik, 68, a lifelong resident of East Rutherford, passed away on January 11, 2020. For 36 years, he was an X-Ray Technologist at Passaic General Hospital, retiring in 2008. He was a dedicated X-Ray Technologist and took great pride in his job. Douglas enjoyed writing, making decorative stained glass items and loved classic cars. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Margaret (nee Keane) Szedlacik. Loving father of Kevin D. Szedlacik and his wife Alisa and Megan M. Szedlacik and her significant other, Bryan Provost. Cherished grandfather of Logan James Provost. Dear brother of Thomas W. Szedlacik. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Cremation will be private. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM.