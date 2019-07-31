Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph R.C. Church
300 Elm Street
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Douglas Noble Obituary
Douglas Noble

Paramus - Noble, Douglas, 58, of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Douglas, a neuroradiologist, owned and was Medical Director of The Imaging Center at Morristown. He served as Committee Chair, Board Member, and Trustee of the Weill Cornell Medical Center Alumni Council. Doug was presented with the John A. Evans Radiology Award and most recently received The Special Recognition Award for his dedication to and advocacy for the House staff at Weill Cornell Medical Center. Doug was passionate about music and was an avid drummer, trumpeter and guitarist.

Cherished son of the late Nicholas Noble (2018) and Joan C. Noble (nee Menditto) of Paramus. Predeceased by his sister, the late Carol Noble (1959). Loving nephew of Marilyn and Stanley Budny and the late Rose and Edward Mulder. Dear cousin of Barbara, Kathleen, Carol, and Laura. He also leaves behind his Weill Cornell and Memorial Sloan Kettering families.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by an 11 am Funeral Mass at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street, Oradell. Internment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Douglas's memory may be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, NJ, 07649. Put "In memory of Douglas Noble/Feeding the Poor" in the memo line.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
