Douglas Osinski
Douglas Osinski

Hackensack - Douglas, 88, of Hackensack, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Before retiring, Douglas was a Union Sheet Metal Worker. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church in Hackensack.

Cherished husband of 68 years to Frances Osinski (nee Zoch). Loving father of Gary Osinski, William Osinski and his wife Debra. Treasured grandfather of Amy, Alissa, and Stephanie Osinski. Predeceased by his children Thomas P. Osinski and Joanne Osinski.

Family will receive friends on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:15 am on Friday November 6, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity RC Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
