Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4 Woodland Road
Montvale, NJ
1983 - 2019
Douglas Scott Viehmeyer Obituary
Douglas Scott Viehmeyer

Montvale - Douglas Scott Viehmeyer, age 35, of Montvale, NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Douglas was born August 21, 1983 in Baltimore, MD. Beloved son of Maureen and devoted grandson of the late Beatrice and William Zimmermann.

He was a graduate of the New York Military Academy where he played on both the football and lacrosse teams. He attended Hartwick College where he played lacrosse and graduated with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

His passion was politics, writing and helping the oppressed. His family was of most importance to him.

Service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4 Woodland Road, Montvale, NJ 07645 at 2 PM. Interment to follow at the church memorial garden.

Memorial gifts to New Jersey Council of the Blind, 32 Judson Street, Unit 7-B, Edison, NJ 08837 would be appreciated.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Viehmeyer family may be shared at www.Becker-FuneralHome.com
