Douglass Emil Kondra
Douglass Emil Kondra, 73, died Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born in Patterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Emil and Loretta Brown Kondra.
Doug was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Kent State University from which he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.
In 1992, he brought his railroad manufacturing company, Ellcon National, from its original location in Totowa, NJ to Greenville, SC where he remained President and COO. Lured by the lower plant construction and economics of land purchase, the company focused in the Greenville Spartanburg area. An instrumental part of the decision to move south was a plan offered by Greenville Tech to facilitate the move and train new employees. Because they were committed to their current employees, Ellcon offered to pay moving expenses for anyone who could make the move with the company. Over half of the employees took them up on the deal.
Greenville Tech was Doug's introduction to the community, and he became closely tied to the college. He served as President of Greenville Tech Foundation Board where he won Philanthropist of the Year. Doug also served on the Board of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, and in 1994, received the South Carolina State Department of Commerce Ambassador for Economic Development award from Gov. Carroll Campbell. He later served as Chairman of the Board of the Upstate South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross and served on the Board of the South Carolina Children's Theatre. In 2008, Ellcon National was sold to Faively Corporation.
After the sale of the company, Doug could focus on his pride and joy - his beloved grandchildren. Caroline was his "Little Princess" and Carter and Max were his "Big Guys". He was a wonderful and loving father to his two daughters and spread joy to all who knew him with his unforgettable laugh and smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Julie Stewart and her husband, Sloan, and Karen Kondra Marler; his grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Stewart, Carter Sloan Stewart, and Max Douglass Marler; his sister, Eileen Saxton; niece, Erin Saxton; nephew, Brian Saxton; and his former wife, mother of his children, and friend, Jane Clawson Kondra
A memorial celebration of Doug's life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast Chapel followed by a time of visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emory Transplant Center, 1365 Clifton Rd NE, Bldg B, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30322; the American Red Cross - Upstate SC Chapter, 940 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605; Greenville Tech Foundation, MS 6002, PO Box 5616, Greenville, SC 29606; or to the South Carolina Children's Theatre, 1200 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
