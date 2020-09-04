Dulcie (nee Grosskurth) Kieselbach
Fair Lawn - Kieselbach, Dulcie (nee Grosskurth), age 91 of Fair Lawn, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Paterson, Dulcie had resided in Fair Lawn since 1951. A homemaker, Dulcie was a former graduate of William Paterson Teacher's College- William Paterson University- where she had been a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. An avid and active bowler, Dulcie had been the 1st Vice President of the Bergen County Women's Bowling Association, prior member of the Bergen County YBA, Past Director of the NJ State Women's Bowling Association, and a member of both the NJ State and Bergen County Bowling Hall of Fame. Dulcie Kieselbach was the beloved wife of the late Henry Kieselbach (1985). Loving mother of Kathy Chwiej and her husband Edward of Wallington, David Kieselbach and his wife Renee of Simi Valley, CA, and William Kieselbach and his wife Cheryl of Midland Park. Dear grandmother of Carl Chwiej, Adrien Agorastos, Kevin Kieselbach, Danielle Suscovich, Dennis Kieselbach and the late Brian Kieselbach (2001). Great-grandmother of four. Funeral services and interment at the Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn will be private. (www.browningforshay.com
