Dulio "Al" Alvino
North Haledon - Dulio "Al" Alvino, 93, of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Clifton, NJ before moving to North Haledon in 1989. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Magnificat R.C. Church in Kinnelon, NJ where he served as an usher and also was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Butler Council. He was member of the V.F.W. Post No. 850 in Glen Rock, NJ, the Commander of the American Legion Post No. 428 in North Haledon , the past commander D.A.V. Chapter No. 2 in Clifton, a member of the North Haledon Golden Agers and a member of CERT. Beloved husband of Charlotte Alvino (nee Bremus). Devoted father of James Anthony Alvino, Gary Alvino and David Alvino. Step father of Roberta Crane. He was predeceased by two brothers. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Tuesday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Magnificat R. C. Church, Kinnelon, NJ at 10:30 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Memorial gifts to Our Lady of Magnificat R.C. Church or would be appreciated. www.delozito.com