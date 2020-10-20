Duncan "Gus" Campbell
Paramus - Duncan "Gus", 96, of Paramus, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Before retiring, Gus worked for George H. Swatek in Ridgefield as a purchasing agent. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion of Rochelle Park, DAV, Catholic War Veterans, served as Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Pack Leader of Cub Scouts troop 250 & Troop leader of Boy Scouts troop 250 & served in the Order of the Arrow. Gus was a baseball coach in Paramus Little League serving on the Board as well as running Bingo. Gus was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus as well as a longtime usher. Gus was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during WWII, where he participated in the invasion of Normandy and received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery.
Beloved husband of the late Constance "Connie" (nee Elston) (2015). Loving father of the late Dennis Campbell (1995). Daniel Campbell and his wife Susan, David Campbell and his wife Maureen, Douglas Campbell, and Dawn Padick and her husband Greg. Treasured grandfather of, Duncan J. (Nicole) Campbell, Matthew L. (Kristen) Campbell, Griffin T. Campbell, Kaitlyn (Rob) Osterlof, Dennis C. Padick, and Thomas A. Padick, and great-grandchildren, Lily, Molly, Madison, Daniel, Summer, and Brandon.
Family will receive friends on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Friday October 23, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Gus' memory may be made to Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ, 07652 http://olvcommunity.org/
