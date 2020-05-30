Dwight Sims
Dwight Sims

Paterson - Dwight Sims, "Juice" age 56, of Paterson, departed this life on May 25, 2020. He leaves precious memories to his mother Lillie Sims, sister Lashema Sims, nephew Louis, and neice Jordan

Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
