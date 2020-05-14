Ea Lynn Norris
Paterson - Ea Lynn Norris (Brown), age 65, of Paterson, departed this life on May 5, 2020. She was employed by PNC bank for over 25 years and served as a Youth Mentor at her beloved Calvary Baptist Church. Ea was predeceased by her brother, Norman Jr. niece, Anissa. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Don of over 40 years, children, Kirk (Nicole), Anika, Kim, and Danea, grandchildren, Wymere, LaStasisa, Zhani, Rikiyah and Rihanna; great grandchildren, Tra'mere, Sariyah and Jhené, siblings Toby, Sharon, Marsha, and Milo, godchildren, Stephan and Daniel, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, other relatives and friends.

Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
