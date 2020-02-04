Services
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
Oakland, NJ - 93, passed away on Jan 2nd following a brief illness. Beloved husband of Doris Anderson, devoted father of Sue Evangelista, Earl Anderson (Marge), Jennifer Madamba (Charlie) and Nancy Witten (Jim). Adoring grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is a US Navy Veteran serving in WW11. Earl spent his childhood in Connecticut and graduated from UConn with a degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduation he was employed by Western Union and relocated his family to N.J. He remained with Western Union until his retirement. He had a passion for tinkering with his model railroad, fishing & his garden. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Oaklandmemorial.com
