Earl F. Schneider



Canton, GA - Earl F. Schneider, age 98 of Canton, GA (formerly of Rutherford, NJ), passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home. Earl was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 5, 1922 to his late parents, Bernard and Caroline Schneider. He attended Lyndhurst HS and received both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Rutgers University after returning from serving in the United States Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He was employed at several companies in accounting and management and retired as Chief of Finance in a thirty-year position at the American Bible Society, headquartered in New York, NY. Mr. Schneider was active as a vestry member of Grace Episcopal Church in Rutherford, NJ. In 1984 he was knighted into the Knights of Malta. He was a longtime member of the Upper Monclair Country Club. He also volunteered for many years at Junior Achievement in Newark, NJ. He married his beloved spouse, Gloria Jones, on June 23, 1945, and they were together for 74 years until Gloria's passing on April 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Johnson, and son in law, Richard Johnson.



Earl is survived by his son, Gregory Schneider and his wife, MaryAnn, of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Deborah Sanders and her husband, Robert, of Canton, GA; daughter Valerie Albecker and her husband, Robert, of Lyndhurst, NJ; grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Lori Hartrum, Richard Johnson, Susan Woodring, Donna German, Frank Schneider, Robert E. Sanders, Katelyn Morgan, John Albecker and Mitchell Albecker; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Current coronavirus restrictions will affect the timing of the memorial service which will be held at a future date in New Jersey.









