Earl K. "Mickey" Saunders
Dumont - Earl K. "Mickey" Saunders, 89, died July 13, 2019. Survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and a brother.
Born in Teaneck, NJ, Earl was a devoted employee for De Palma Printing of Ridgefield Park, NJ for over 35 years. He was a 1947 graduate of Dumont H.S., an avid high school sports fan, attending most every game or competition.
Earl was also the director of the Bergen County Golf Caddies at White Beeches Country Club until he was 75 years old, and a member of the N.J. Army National Guard, 215th Tank Battalion. Earl is the great-grandson of Mayor Robert Dixon, Dumont, 4th mayor and one of Dumont's founding families.
Visiting Thursday 9 AM - 12 Noon, with a Service at Noon, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. Cremation is private. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Earl's memory to the Dumont Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 150, Dumont, NJ 07628.