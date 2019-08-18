|
Earl W. Hinkley
Mine Hill - Earl W. Hinkley, 94, of Mine Hill, NJ passed away on August 14, 2019 at Regency Grand Nursing Home, Dover. He was born in Waterville, ME and resided in Mine Hill for over 70 years. Earl was a loving, selfless and dedicated husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Earl served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1945. He worked many years as a mold maker, retiring in 1997. Earl was also a former volunteer fireman in Mine Hill for many years, member of the American Legion in Mine Hill, and a former member and elder of the Mine Hill Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his three children Earl N. Hinkley of Lincoln Park, Darleen Koval and her husband Richard of Rockaway, William Hinkley of Las Vegas, NV, and son-in-law Steve Rosacha of Scarborough, ME; his six grandchildren Jennifer McDonald and husband Ryan, William Gratton, Christina Conklin and husband William, James Koval, Jessica Hinkley and Amanda Rosacha; two great-grandchildren Logan and Ava McDonald; siblings John Hinkley and wife Susan, Helen Greene and husband Ronald, Shirley Martin, Richard Fish and wife Patricia, Robert Fish, Barbara Jurkouich; sisters-in-law Miriam Westfall, Sylvia Curtis and many other loving family members. Earl was predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Dona Rosacha, his daughter-in-law Kathleen Hinkley, his brother Harold and his wife Delores, his sister Evelyn Colby and his brother-in-law Earl Martin.
Memorial Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 3:00-4:30PM with a memorial service at 4:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlfh.com). Inurnment Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory Earl Hinkley to: Mine Hill Fire Department 230 US 46 Mine Hill, NJ 07803: Regency Grand Nursing Home 65 N Sussex St, Dover, NJ. or Send a check (made out to The Seeing Eye, Inc.) by mail to: The Seeing Eye, Inc., P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375 or to make a credit card donation to The Seeing Eye, Inc. by phone, call (800) 539-4425 and ask for a representative in Donor Relations