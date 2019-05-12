|
Earl Z. Kelchner
Clifton - EARL Z. KELCHNER, 92, died Thursday Evening, April 11, 2019.
Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Mr. Kelchner came to New Jersey settling in Irvington as a teenager before marrying and moving to West Caldwell. He retired as a Supervisor with the Essex County Highway Department and moved to Whiting. He returned to North Jersey in 2006, settling in Clifton.
He was a Veteran of the US Navy during World War II. Mr. Kelchner was a member of United Reformed Church of Clifton; Essex Lodge #7 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Caldwell and Salaam Temple, AAONMS of Livingston, NJ.
He was predeceased by his wife, the former Dorothy Witte, in 2013.
Survivors include: his daughter, Eileen De Noble and Kevin Edwards of Clifton; his two sons, Donald Kelchner and his wife, Mary of Wacconia, MN and Raymond Kelchner and his wife, Lisa of Chesire, CT; and his four grandchildren, Holly, Matthew, Sean and Catie.
A Memorial Service will be 12:30 pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the service time. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.