Barnert Memorial Temple
747 RT-208
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnert Temple
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
181 Nottingham Road
Ramsey, NJ
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnert Temple
Ed Birrer Obituary
Ed Birrer

- - Ed Birrer (April 17, 1957-March 7, 2019) passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife Debby, daughter Lynne, son Max, mother Ginny, sister Nancy, brothers Bob (Beatrice), Greg (Terri), Brian (Carol), Mother-in-Law Eve (Mike), Sister-in-Laws Janet (Art), and Sharon (Scott). He was predeceased by his father Bob and Father-in-Law Peter.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Barnert Temple in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Shiva will be held Tuesday from 6:00-9:00 pm at 181 Nottingham Road, Ramsey, NJ and Wednesday from 6:00 -9:00 pm at Barnert Temple.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the NJ Sharing Network.
