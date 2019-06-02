Services
Edgar B. Wolf
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Edgar B. Wolf

Edgar B. Wolf

Woodcliff Lake - Edgar B Wolf, 88, a long time resident of Woodcliff Lake passed away on May 18th.

Beloved husband of Beatrice (nee Slapack) who he was devoted to for 62 years and loving father to Sarah Wolf and her husband Richard Gordon (Media, PA) and Dr. Barry Wolf and his wife Dr. Sarah Jacobson (Palo Alto, CA). Loving grandfather to Joshua Gordon, Hannah Wolf and Abby Wolf.

Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Ed was a resident of Woodcliff Lake for the last 45 years. He was a Chemical Engineer and Project Manager and travelled all around the world for his career living in Australia, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico and Wyoming to name a few. Ed was also a Veteran of the Korean War.

Ed will be remembered for his love of always seeking knowledge and in his community was an avid bridge player and his happiest times were with his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
