Edgar "Big Ed" Seitz
Cresskill - Edgar "Big Ed" Seitz, age 83, of Cresskill, NJ formerly of Union City and Bergenfield, NJ passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. "Big Ed" was born August 24, 1936 in Jersey City, NJ to Martin and Melitta Seitz.
Beloved husband of Helga W. (nee Kuepper) Seitz. Devoted father of Martin O. Seitz and his wife Linda of Westwood, NJ and Heidi. Loving Opa of Karl and Lauren Seitz.
The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM followed by a celebration of life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to a would be appreciated.
