Edgar Silva
Saddle Brook - Silva, Edgar, age 52, of Saddle Brook on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Wayne, Edgar resided in Paterson for most of his life before moving to Saddle Brook. He was a clerk for The Record and worked as a mail handler for UPS. He served as an alter server at St. Anthony R.C Church in Paterson. Edgar was a volunteer for Maywood Board of Elections. Edgar was the beloved husband of Shona (nee Sam) Silva. Loving step-father of Hector Sam-Roman of Secaucus. Son of Anibal Silva, Sr. and Carmen Silva. Brother of Anibal Silva Jr. and Elvin Silva with many nephews and nieces. Funeral will depart at 9:00am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave. Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Paterson, 138 Beech Street, Paterson, NJ. Interment will follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 to 9:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)