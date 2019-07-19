Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkside Community Church
545 Fourth Avenue,
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Vanderbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Vanderbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Vanderbeck Obituary
Edgar Vanderbeck

Westwood - Edgar Vanderbeck, 97, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Park Ridge, NJ to Harvey and Grace Vanderbeck. Beloved husband of the late Frances Vanderbeck. Devoted father of James and Steven. He is predeceased by his daughter, Frances and his son, Edgar Jr. He is survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was an Army Veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion Post No. 206, Westwood, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, July 21 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Service celebrating Edgar's life and faith will be held at Parkside Community Church, 545 Fourth Avenue, Westwood, NJ on Monday, July 22 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edgar may be made to Parkside Community Church. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now