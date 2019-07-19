|
|
Edgar Vanderbeck
Westwood - Edgar Vanderbeck, 97, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Park Ridge, NJ to Harvey and Grace Vanderbeck. Beloved husband of the late Frances Vanderbeck. Devoted father of James and Steven. He is predeceased by his daughter, Frances and his son, Edgar Jr. He is survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was an Army Veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion Post No. 206, Westwood, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, July 21 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Service celebrating Edgar's life and faith will be held at Parkside Community Church, 545 Fourth Avenue, Westwood, NJ on Monday, July 22 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edgar may be made to Parkside Community Church. Becker-funeralhome.com