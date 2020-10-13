Edison Bastinck
Edison Bastinck, a long time Fair Lawn resident, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 13, 2020. Born in Hoboken on February 16, 1932, he was raised in Jersey City and attended Dickinson High School where he met his High School sweetheart Anna Manzo. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage during which they had three children, Debbie, Mark and Derek.
Edison served in the U.S. Army in the Radio Corp. during the Korean War. He returned to N.J. to work as a printer at the Elmer Times, Fair Lawn News, and later for Clarkwood Services in Totowa, retiring after 30 years.
Although a printer by trade, Ed was able to fix and build almost anything with amazing carpentry and mechanical skills and excelled at all he tackled. He loved to spin a tale that often ended in a punch-line. His love of photography extended to filming every family event and sporting activity which has left a history of cherished memories. Ed was an active member of St. Anne's Church working on the Spire and helping out at senior meetings. He was known for his generosity, kindness and sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife Anna, brother James and wife Adele, daughter Deborah Buono and husband Richard, son Mark and wife Karen Bastinck and son Derek and wife Wendy Bastinck. Also, six grandchildren, Lauren, Holli, Lindsay, Heather, Derek John and Stefania. He was predeceased by his sister Thea Zablock and brother in law Hank.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 15, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edison to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065, giving.mskcc.org
would be appreciated.