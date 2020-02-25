|
Edith Farrow
Mahwah - Edith Farrow 72, of Mahwah, NJ unexpectedly passed away on February 21, 2020. She was greatly loved and will always be missed for her kindness and warm heart. She was predeceased by her siblings John, William and James Farrow and Barbara Farrow Wysocki. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. She had a special loving relationship with her brother-in-law Edward Wysocki and his partner Beatrice Robertson, nephew Edward Wysocki, Jr. and his partner Brian Price and nephew James Wysocki his wife Dawn and daughter Deirdre. Edith was a member of the Bethany Church and was previously a member of Wyckoff Assembly of God; where she always found the love of many friends and the loving spirit of God. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4-8 PM with a memorial service being conducted at 7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.