Edith Gins (nee: Horowitz)
Paramus - Edith Gins (nee: Horowitz), age 89, of Paramus, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife for 72 years of Arthur Gins.
Devoted mother of Michael and his wife Donna, and Scott and his wife Angela.
Cherished grandmother of Lauren and her husband Bryan, Amy and her husband Lee, David, Jolene, Charlie and his wife Aneta, and Matthew.
Loving great grandmother of Livvy, Spencer, Sarah, Josh, Isaac, Evan and Kai.
Dear sister of Paul and Phyllis.
Services will be 10am Tuesday, February 11th at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Edith Gins may be made to the American Diabetes Association., diabetes.org.