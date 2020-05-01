Edith GregoryOld Tappan - Edith Gregory (nee Aird), 93, of Old Tappan, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of James and wife Laurie, Karen Kierce and husband Roger, Patricia Carroll and husband William, John and wife Theresa and Daniel. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 5. Dearest sister of Nancy Prescott.Edith was a graduate of Teaneck High School in 1944. She was a manager at Bank of NY in Norwood.Funeral services were private.Arrangements Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale, NJ.