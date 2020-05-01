Edith Gregory
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Gregory

Old Tappan - Edith Gregory (nee Aird), 93, of Old Tappan, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of James and wife Laurie, Karen Kierce and husband Roger, Patricia Carroll and husband William, John and wife Theresa and Daniel. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 5. Dearest sister of Nancy Prescott.

Edith was a graduate of Teaneck High School in 1944. She was a manager at Bank of NY in Norwood.

Funeral services were private.

Arrangements Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale, NJ.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved