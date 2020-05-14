Edith M. Mazza
Pompton Lakes - Edith M. Mazza, 80, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on May 11, 2020.
Edith is survived by her sons, Benedict, Jr. and Kenneth and his wife Jackie; and her brother, Arthur Champagne. She was predeceased by her husband, Benedict; her sister, Marie Bordenca; and her brother, Tom Champagne.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.scanlanfuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.