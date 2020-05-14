Edith M. Mazza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith M. Mazza

Pompton Lakes - Edith M. Mazza, 80, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on May 11, 2020.

Edith is survived by her sons, Benedict, Jr. and Kenneth and his wife Jackie; and her brother, Arthur Champagne. She was predeceased by her husband, Benedict; her sister, Marie Bordenca; and her brother, Tom Champagne.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.scanlanfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved