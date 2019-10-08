|
Edith M. Moppert
Cliffside Park - Edith M. Moppert - (nee, Alfano) - 90 of Cliffside Park, passed away on September 29, 2019. Edith was predeceased by her husband William, her brother Anthony and his wife Doris, her sisters Mary Arribi (Richard), Madeline Masano, Josephine Rispoli (Anthony), Genevieve Salmeri (Salvatore), Christina Ottino (James), Nonnie Villani, Dolores Waldrop. Nieces Maryanne Arribi, Marie Rivera and nephew Donald Arribi (US Marines Vietnam). Edie is survived by her grandchildren Natalie Moppert, Kara James (Nolan James), William Fegan,and Stephanie Rose (Liana Rose), Toni Mitchell (Zak Mitchell) and Nicholas Moppert and her great grandchildren Nolan, Jaden, Quinn, Jackson and Maddox. Also surviving are her sister Virginia Scalzo, brothers Louis and Francis Alfano, brother-in-laws Joseph Villani and Joseph Waldrop. She loved Cliffside Park, old classic shows and movies, and cooking shows. Mom will be dearly missed. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Thursday October 10, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4-8 PM.