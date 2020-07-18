1/
Edith Mae Floyd
Edith Mae Floyd

North Haledon - Floyd, Edith Mae (nee: Bradley), age 103, of North Haledon, New Jersey on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born and raised in Hawthorne, Edith lived most of her life on Maitland Avenue, except during the war when she lived in Parkchester, NY and Washington, DC while her husband Harold served in the Navy. She moved to the Holland Christian Home in 2003. Edith graduated from Montclair State Teachers College where she majored in math. Her "college gang" remained close for more than 50 years. After college, she worked as an assistant to the principal of Hawthorne High School and later as a substitute math teacher. She was a life-long member of the First Reformed Church of Hawthorne, attending regularly until she was no longer physically able. At the church, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and founding member of the 50+ Club. She wrote the weekly notices of church events and sermon topics and delivered them to local newspapers. She also served as the Treasurer for the Friends of the Library in Hawthorne.

Edith was the loving daughter of Minnie (nee: Allee) and Elmer Warner Bradley, Hawthorne's first dentist. She met her late husband Harold at the First Reformed Church Youth Group when he was kind enough to lend her a nickel for the collection plate. He later said that he proposed to Edith to "protect his investment." He succeeded as the couple were married for over 60 years before Harold passed away in 2003.

At the Holland Christian Home Edith knew everyone by name. For a number of years, she volunteered as one of the "mail ladies," sorting incoming letters and packages for residents. She was fondly remembered for her response of "grateful" whenever someone asked her how she felt.

Edith was the beloved mother of son Bradley William Floyd (Teresa) of Atlanta, GA and daughter the late Barbara Marie Floyd. She was the dear grandmother of Kathryn Mae Floyd of Montgomery, AL and aunt of Robert Vincent Floyd (April) of Woodside, CA.

A graveside service will be held at the Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa at 1:30pm on Monday July 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Reformed Church of Hawthorne or the Holland Christian Home.(www.browningforshay.com)

made to the First Reformed Church of Hawthorne or the Holland Christian Home.(www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Laurel Grove Memorial Park
