|
|
Edith Strout
Fairfax, VA - Edith Strout (born Edith Kolton), age 73, of Fairfax, VA, formerly of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020. Daughter of Anna and Gerson Kolton, loving mother of Robin Mittler and Jason Strout, doting grandmother of Jenna Strout, and cherished sister of Sylvia Mogerman, she also leaves behind a beloved extended family including brother-in-law Phil, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Kevin, nephew Joshua, a myriad of treasured cousins, and a great number of close long-time friends. Services will be on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:30 AM at the Louis Suburban Chapel at 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 followed by burial at King Solomon Cemetery, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. Shiva will take place on Thursday, January 9 from 10am to 8pm at 5-27 Dorothy Street in Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. In honor of Edie's love of animals, donations in her name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.