Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Burial
Following Services
King Solomon Cemetery
550 Dwasline Road
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
5-27 Dorothy Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Strout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Strout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Strout Obituary
Edith Strout

Fairfax, VA - Edith Strout (born Edith Kolton), age 73, of Fairfax, VA, formerly of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020. Daughter of Anna and Gerson Kolton, loving mother of Robin Mittler and Jason Strout, doting grandmother of Jenna Strout, and cherished sister of Sylvia Mogerman, she also leaves behind a beloved extended family including brother-in-law Phil, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Kevin, nephew Joshua, a myriad of treasured cousins, and a great number of close long-time friends. Services will be on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:30 AM at the Louis Suburban Chapel at 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 followed by burial at King Solomon Cemetery, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. Shiva will take place on Thursday, January 9 from 10am to 8pm at 5-27 Dorothy Street in Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. In honor of Edie's love of animals, donations in her name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -