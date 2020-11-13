Edith Villanova Capatch
Edith Villanova Capatch (nee Guerrera), 88, of Cedar Grove passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2020.
A devoted mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, Edith's family was at the center of her vibrant and impactful life.
Born and raised in Newark, Edith graduated from West Side High School in 1950. She married Rocco Villanova in 1952 and settled in Cedar Grove in 1958 where she raised her three children.
She initially worked for the Newark Board of Education and later at Sampson-Neill Associates in Montclair, becoming an office manager and bookkeeper following the death of her husband Rocco in 1972. She met tragedy with strength and courage, and ensured her children would have good lives.
She married Dick Capatch in 1979 and traveled extensively with him. Even after his death in 1996, she continued to explore the country and the world, taking trips to Italy, Sweden, China and beyond.
Beloved by her eight grandchildren, Edith relished the annual tradition of posing for a photo with them every Christmas Eve. She remained a mainstay in their lives until the very end.
A fan of the New York Yankees, she enjoyed rooting on her Pinstripes at home games. She also loved tennis - both as a player and as a fan - and attended the U.S. Open in New York for many years.
A devout Catholic, Edith was a parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Cedar Grove where she regularly attended Mass for more than 60 years.
Edith was also a skilled bridge player throughout her life and loved crossword puzzles. In recent years, she took up yoga - a reminder of her openness to new experiences and skills.
While her strength and resilience helped her persevere through hard times, her infectious personality, her warmth, and humor endeared her to so many. "She never met a stranger," a neighbor said recently.
Edith was predeceased by Rocco Villanova, Dick Capatch, sister-in-law Lucille DeFranza, sister Jean Volpe, and stepson Rich Cabot.
She is survived by her children Gary Villanova (Mary Birmingham), Kathy Papera (Ron), and Karen Fitzpatrick (Michael); grandchildren Kate (Alex Stone), Patrick, Lydia, Chrisann, Ryan, Meghan (Richie Hyden), Emily, and Claire; her brother Rocco Guerrera (Marianne); stepchildren Jeff Cabot (Yvonne), Kathy Higgins (Brian), Carol Capatch, and their families; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was offered for immediate family at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Cedar Grove. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.