1/1
Edmund Elias Merhige Dds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund Elias Merhige DDS

Tenafly - Edmund Elias Merhige DDS, 95, of Tenafly passed away on October 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he graduated from the University of Buffalo Medical/Dental School and then interned at NY Hospital and George Washington University Hospital. He served in the Korean War with the 7th Infantry Division. He then received Battlefield Promotion to Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Medical Badge. Loving husband of Renee, father of Helene Jabara (deceased) and Theodore Jabara, Elias and Nadja Merhige and David Merhige. Grandfather of Danielle and Kristen Jabara. Memorial service and military honors to be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:15 AM at Brookside Cemetery (425 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07631).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved