Edmund Elias Merhige DDS



Tenafly - Edmund Elias Merhige DDS, 95, of Tenafly passed away on October 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he graduated from the University of Buffalo Medical/Dental School and then interned at NY Hospital and George Washington University Hospital. He served in the Korean War with the 7th Infantry Division. He then received Battlefield Promotion to Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Medical Badge. Loving husband of Renee, father of Helene Jabara (deceased) and Theodore Jabara, Elias and Nadja Merhige and David Merhige. Grandfather of Danielle and Kristen Jabara. Memorial service and military honors to be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:15 AM at Brookside Cemetery (425 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07631).









