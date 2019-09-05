|
|
Edmund F. Abromaitis, Jr.
North Arlington - Edmund F. Abromaitis Jr., age 62, (Eddie or Abro), died September 3, 2019 at his home.
Born in Kearny he has lived in North Arlington for the past 27 years. Edmund graduated from Queen of Peace High School in 1974 and Kean College in 1978. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan and was member of the Lithuanian Catholic Community Center of Kearny.
Before retiring in 2017 he was a faculty member for 38 years at Queen of Peace High School, North Arlington where he served as a Teacher, Athletic Director and Coach for Baseball, Football and Power Lifting. Dedicated to his alma mater, he loved teaching physical education to students through athletic competition and was a founder of the Queen of Peace High School Hall of Fame.
He was the beloved father of Michael Abromaitis, David Abromaitis and his wife Victoria and Alexandra Abromaitis; the cherished grandfather of Aria and Nico; the adored son of Phyllis and the late Edmund F. Abromaitis Sr.; the loving brother of Cassandra Cerone; the former husband of Judith Adduchio and the dear uncle of Nicole Iacovo, Philip and Daniel Cerone, J.P., Christa and Luke Adduchio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Friday, September 6, from 4 to 8 PM. A Religious Service will begin at 7 PM. A Private Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the New Jersey Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.