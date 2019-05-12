|
|
Edmund J. Graczyk
Mahwah - Edmund J. Graczyk, 65, passed away May 7, 2019 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Haskell, NJ after fighting glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer. He was born in Lincoln Hospital, Bronx, NY on February 25, 1954 and resided in Mahwah, NJ for the past 48 years. Edmund was exceptionally talented in interior design and home organization. He enjoyed spring and summer days gardening with his beloved mother and had a very giving heart, often sharing beautiful harvested flowers and garden crops with neighbors and friends. Having a carefree spirit and a charming sense of humor, he always brought out warm smiles to those around him. Abundant warm memories from family, friends, nieces and nephew. He will truly be missed by all. Edmund is survived by his loving mother Mary Graczyk of Mahwah, NJ; sister, Urszula Hulbert of Vernon, NJ; and niece Paula Waller and family of Vernon, NJ. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1-3 PM & 5-7 PM with a service being conducted at 2:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Mahwah Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.