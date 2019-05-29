Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Edmund W. "Chip" Tamar Obituary
Edmund W. Tamar "Chip"

Wyckoff - Edmund W. Tamar "Chip" passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was 71. Born in Paterson, NJ he was a long time resident of Wyckoff. Chip was the owner of Silk City Calendar Company in Paterson for 41 years. Chip served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was an avid hunter, loved his dogs, was a proud N.Y. Yankee fan and a member of the Paterson Rotary. Chip is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Linda G. Tamar. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Friday in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. Contributions in Chip's memory may be the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.
