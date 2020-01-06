|
Edna A. Feely
Pleasant Mount - Edna A. Feely, 75 of Pleasant Mount, PA and formerly of River Vale, NJ, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Brian E. Feely. The couple married on September 26, 1970.
Born on March 26, 1944 in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Louise Dawson Smith. She was raised in Fairlawn, NJ and graduated from Fairlawn High School in 1963.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Tracy Glock (Mike) of Washington Twp., NJ; son Richard Feely (Carol) of Marshalls Creek PA Granddaughter Delanie, Grandson Brett, Granddaughter Karen Decker (Giles),Grandson John Clark (Amanda),Great Grandchildren, Sawyer and Roman of Okinawa,Japan: brother Tom Smith (Elaine)Tarrytown NY; sisters Karen Smith,Conway SC and Pat Ferdinande (Joe); several nieces and nephews.
Edna had a great passion for quilting, making many quilts for family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting the Amish in Lancaster, PA.
Thanks to her aides, Summer,Kelly, Kaeleigh,Kris for all their love and care and the staff and therapists at Wayne Woodland Manor Nursing and Rehab and staff of Home Health and Rehab and Hospice.
Any condolences can be sent to the family home.
As per her request, cremation will held and there will be no public services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.