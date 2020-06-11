Edna Cecilia Sturno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Cecilia Sturno

Paterson - Sturno, Edna Cecilia, 86, of Paterson, NJ passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Edna was born to Anthony Sturno and Rose Bellarmino Sturno on March 22, 1934. She attended St Bonaventure Elementary and High Schools. Upon graduation, she worked at New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. in Paterson. She then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Seton Hall University. Edna began her career in Woodland Park as a teacher at Memorial School where she taught for 33 years. During her teaching career, Edna earned her Master's Degree from William Paterson University. Edna was kind and generous, not only to her family, always remembering every single one of their birthdays but also to her friends. She also cared about those in need. Edna was very active in her church community, St. Bonaventure. She served as a coordinator of the Ministry of Social Concerns. She spent tireless hours giving to those less fortunate. She was always thinking of others. In recognition of her work, in 2014, Edna received the Vivere Christus Award from the Bishop of the Diocese of Paterson. She was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes as well as the NJEA Retired Teachers. Edna is survived by her sister Bernice (DeFlora) and brother-in-law Joseph, her brother Joseph and his wife Patricia, and her brother Gerard and his wife Patricia, her nieces Barbara Hosmer, Janice Tuohy, Ellen Sciortino, Liz Kistler and Melissa Sturno and by her nephews Kenneth DeFlora, Nicholas DeFlora, Joseph DeFlora, Anthony Sturno, Christoper Sturno, Andrew Sturno, David Sturno and Philip Sturno. She is also survived by her 24 great nieces and nephews. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services were private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In Edna's memory, donations may be made to the Ministry of Social Concerns of St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved