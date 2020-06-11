Edna Cecilia Sturno
Paterson - Sturno, Edna Cecilia, 86, of Paterson, NJ passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Edna was born to Anthony Sturno and Rose Bellarmino Sturno on March 22, 1934. She attended St Bonaventure Elementary and High Schools. Upon graduation, she worked at New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. in Paterson. She then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Seton Hall University. Edna began her career in Woodland Park as a teacher at Memorial School where she taught for 33 years. During her teaching career, Edna earned her Master's Degree from William Paterson University. Edna was kind and generous, not only to her family, always remembering every single one of their birthdays but also to her friends. She also cared about those in need. Edna was very active in her church community, St. Bonaventure. She served as a coordinator of the Ministry of Social Concerns. She spent tireless hours giving to those less fortunate. She was always thinking of others. In recognition of her work, in 2014, Edna received the Vivere Christus Award from the Bishop of the Diocese of Paterson. She was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes as well as the NJEA Retired Teachers. Edna is survived by her sister Bernice (DeFlora) and brother-in-law Joseph, her brother Joseph and his wife Patricia, and her brother Gerard and his wife Patricia, her nieces Barbara Hosmer, Janice Tuohy, Ellen Sciortino, Liz Kistler and Melissa Sturno and by her nephews Kenneth DeFlora, Nicholas DeFlora, Joseph DeFlora, Anthony Sturno, Christoper Sturno, Andrew Sturno, David Sturno and Philip Sturno. She is also survived by her 24 great nieces and nephews. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services were private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In Edna's memory, donations may be made to the Ministry of Social Concerns of St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.