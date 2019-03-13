|
Edna Gertrude Smith
Hawthorne - Smith, Edna Gertrude (nee Browne), age 101, of Hawthorne, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, Edna had resided there until her retirement when she moved to Kingston, NY and then Bradenton, FL. She became a resident of Hawthorne over a year ago. During her life, Edna worked at Chemical Bank in NY. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church in Sarasota, FL. In her spare time, she enjoyed making pottery and was an avid knitter. Edna was the loving mother of the late Theresa Dewhurst (2017) and the late Virginia Tammany (2003). Mother-in-law of the late Richard Dewhurst (2016). Edna is survived by her grandchildren Susan Dewhurst, Jeanne Dewhurst, James Dewhurst and his wife Leslie, and Thomas Dewhurst as well as her loving Smith family. She is also survived by her great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Thursday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 7:00 to 9:00pm. Interment will be held at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the caregivers at Van Dyk's Park Place Employee fund 644 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)