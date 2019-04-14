Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Edna Gola Obituary
Edna Gola

Clifton - Edna Gola, 93, of Clifton, passed away on April 12, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, she was a lifelong resident. Before retiring, Edna was a Secretary for both Eastern Cyclone Industries in Fairfield, and later Epstein Associates in Totowa. Edna was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post Ladies Auxiliary, Clifton, and the Clifton Quilters Guild.

Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Henry, who passed away in 2015. Loving aunt of several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visiting Monday 3-7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 140 Lexington Ave., Passaic, NJ 07055, St. John Kanty RC Church, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013, or St. Joseph's School for the Blind, 761 Summit Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07307, in memory of Edna, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
