Edna M. Callery
Tenafly - Edna M. Callery, longtime Tenafly, New Jersey resident, died on March 6, 2019 in Tumawater Washignton. Edna was born July 26, 1927 in her grandmother's apartment in Manhattan to parents Charles and Nell (Beatty) Willig, residents of Englewood. Edna was the youngest of four children and attended school in Englewood and Weehawken. She graduated in 1944 at sixteen from Weehawken High School.
Edna received her B.S. Degree in nursing from Jersey City State College in 1949. Edna married a Weehawken High School classmate, Thomas J. Callery, and were married fifty-six years until his death in 2008. Edna and Tom moved to Tenafly in 1960 and raised their family. She was an active mother participating in school activities and as a den mother.
Edna was a public health nurse early in her career and was also as a school nurse. She worked for many years as a registered nurse and administrator of the Monsignor Wall Center for substance abuse in Hackensack and enjoyed working with her co-workers many of whom became close friends.
In retirement she enjoyed the activities at the Tenafly Senior Center and was an active volunteer including a term as president. Edna taught English as a second language for many years. She also volunteered at the Bergen Performing Arts Center as an usher.
Edna loved the theater and trips to Broadway as well as classical music and the live streaming of the Metropolitan Opera. She loved listening to WQXR and reading the New York Times.
Edna was preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas J. Callery, and siblings Florence Coggan, Isabel Myers, and John Willig. She is survived by her sons Thomas W. Callery and John T. Callery, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Edna will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Tenafly Senior Center, 20 S. Summit St., Tenafly, NJ, 07670. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at the Clinton Inn, 145 Dean Dr., Tenafly, on March 28, beginning at 11 a.m.