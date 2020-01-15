Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
View Map
1936 - 2020
Edoardo A. Mattessich Obituary
Edoardo A. Mattessich

Fairview - Edoardo A. Mattessich on January 14, 2020 of Fairview, N.J., age 83. Edoardo was born on April 8, 1936 in Sansego, Italy and came to the United States in 1962. Before retiring he had worked as a line operator at Anheuser Busch in Newark, N.J. Edoardo was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. and a member of the St. Nicholas Society of Sansego in Fairview, N.J. Beloved husband to Maria (nee) Piccinich. Devoted father to Tiziana Doring and her husband John and Alexia DiRosa and her husband Giuseppe. Cherished brother to Anna "Anita" Tarabocchia and Maria Morin. Adored grandfather to Isabella Doring, Max Doring, Ambra DiRosa, Kiara DiRosa and Sienna DiRosa. Dear brother-in-law to Alba Piccinich, Nicolo Piccinich and Viviana Picinic. Edoardo is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 4-9pm. www.alkmacagnafuneralhome.com
