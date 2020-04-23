|
|
Edward A. Austin
Hillsdale - Edward A. Austin, 83 of Hillsdale, formerly of Emerson passed away at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Englewood, NJ, son of Sidney and Dorothy Austin. He graduated from Williamstown High School, Williamstown, MA in 1953. He enlisted in the US Army from 1955-1958 and he was stationed Albuquerque, NM, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Benning, GA, and Fort Hood, TX. He returned home and went to Fairleigh Dickinson University on the GI Bill. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation he moved to Los Angeles and worked for Rocketdyne in Canoga Park, CA. He met his wife, Ruth and they were married in Los Angeles, CA in 1965. They moved east and he started his automated control panel business, Austin Associates, in Northvale, NJ.
Ed will be remembered as Mr. Fix-it, best baby holder/soother and backyard gardener. He enjoyed summers at Lake George spent on the water with his grandkids, winters skiing in Vermont and traveling.
Ed is survived by his wife, Ruth of 54 years. Proud father of son, Edward Jr. (Carrie) and daughter Susan. Loving grandfather of Ann, Matthew, Sarah and Megan as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ed's life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to Lake George Association, 2392 State Route 9N, Lake George, NY 12845 or lakegeorgeassociation.org. Arrangements by Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ 07675.