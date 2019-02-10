|
Edward A. Dyker
Myrtle Beach, SC - Edward A. Dyker, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Formerly of Closter, NJ for 25 years. He was born on December 8, 1950 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Edward A. Dyker and Clariece. An outgoing person by nature, Edward always looked forward to working with people as he was a Bergen County Sheriff's Officer for 26 years. Eddie was a fantastic drummer and music was his peace. He will be truly missed by all who had the honor of getting to know him through the years. Left to cherish Edward's memory are his two loving children Victoria of Teaneck, NJ and Edward of Closter, NJ. Devoted brother to Gwen and her husband Gary Donofrio of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also survived are 3 nieces Nicole Bosco , Ashley Bosco and Gabrielle Donofrio and great niece and nephew Haleigh and Russell Tomes. Also survived by the mother of Victoria and Edward, Kathy King-Dyker of Closter, NJ
A Celebration of Edward's life will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Elks Lodge No. 658 37 Linden Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Please RSVP to Gwen at [email protected] so the family can plan accordingly. There will be a Bergen County Sheriff escort from Ed's Home in Closter to the Elk's Lodge. Those that are interested in participating please contact Gwen via email.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the PBA Local #134 (Memo: Widows and Childrens Fund )P.O. Box 4087 South Hackensack, NJ 07601