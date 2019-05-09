Resources
Emerson - Miller, Edward A., 84, of Emerson, passed away at Hackensack University Medical Center, from an accident on the Garden State Parkway, on April 26, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Pat; dear children Kelly, Kym, and Kevin; son-in-law Brian Joseph; loving grandchildren Erin and Brian Patrick; and his special bulldogs Pudge and Sugar. Ed was a Korean War Veteran, entering the Army as a teenager. He became a platoon leader and after the war, graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He worked in sales for Wamsutta Mills and then was head of sales and marketing for Phoenix Down Corp., in Totowa, NJ. His favorite things were Jet games with his son, Kevin, days at the shore house with the family, and in retirement, Bridge, Book Club, and ROMEO, with the Hobbyists of Ridgewood. Due to Pat's injuries, a private service was held for the immediate family. An Irish wake will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 2-5pm for relatives and friends. Contact the family for details. The family thanks the NJ State Troopers for their competence and compassion and the Oradell Animal Hospital for their kindness and charity in their treatment of Pudge and Sugar.
