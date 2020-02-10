|
|
Edward A. Motyka
Clifton - Edward A. Motyka, 96, of Clifton, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mr. Motyka resided in Clifton for the last 60 years. Before retirement, he was employed as a tax accountant with IBM Corp. for 20 years, retiring from the Montvale location. Previously, Mr. Motyka owned and operated Tube Service Corp. in Garfield.
As a proud veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Motyka served honorably during World War II. He was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post in Clifton and a long time active parishioner of St. John Kanty R.C. Church in Clifton.
Mr. Motyka was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen (nee Rzeszutek) and his siblings, Frank Motyka, Mary Krzywda, John Motyka and Jean Bajek.
Survivors include: four devoted children, Nancy Motyka, Tom Motyka and his wife, Pam, Linda Motyka and her partner, Tom and Carol Ross and her husband, Mark; one sister, Irene Motyka; nine grandchildren, Cady, Robert, Mary, Eric, Madeline, Olivia, Noelle, Jillian and Andrew; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Aurora and Aracely.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 13, 2010 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. John Kanty R.C. Church, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton. A Memorial Mass and Military Honors will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.