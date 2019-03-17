|
|
Edward Ackaway
Clifton - 91, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Paterson, Mr. Ackaway had lived in Clifton for the past fifty-four years. Prior to retiring, he was the co-owner of Ackaway Brothers Floor Covering in Paterson, a business he founded with his brother, George in 1949 and which continues to operate to this day through his son-in-law and grandson. Mr. Ackaway was a proud Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member and longtime Usher at St. Ann Melkite Church in Woodland Park where he also served as a member of the Charitable Society for many years and also took time to visit the sick and hospitalized along with the church priests and clergy.
Mr. Ackaway was predeceased by his three dear brothers: Michael, George and Joseph Ackaway and by a dearly missed sister, Josephine Ackaway.
He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Elizabeth (nee Balady) Ackaway, of Clifton; three devoted children: Theresa Piros and her husband, Joseph, of Clifton, Susan Bleeker of Franklin Lakes and Edward Ackaway, Jr. of Clifton; loving sister Catherine Costello and her husband, Dominick, of Pennsylvania; dear sister-in-law Georgetta Ackaway of Wayne; and four cherished grandchildren: Danielle Bleeker, Joey Piros, John Bleeker and James Piros. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Monday from 4-8pm at St. Ann Melkite Church, 802 Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park. Funeral will be Tuesday 10:00 am at church. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Ann's Charitable Society, 802 Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 would be preferred and appreciated. Arrangements through Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.